Sprint third-quarter loss narrows as subscriber growth beats estimates

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015.

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than Wall Street expected.

Sprint shares rose as much as 5.8 percent but gave back some of the gains. By late afternoon the stock was up 1.5 percent to $9.25.

The company added 405,000 net postpaid subscribers, or those who pay their bills monthly, in its third quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts looked for an additional 380,000 such subscribers in the period, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Sprint, majority-owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp (9984.T), said net postpaid phone additions of 368,000 were the highest in four years, topping those of rival AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

But the company said churn, or customer defections among wireless retail customers who pay bills monthly, increased to 1.67 percent of total wireless subscribers, compared with the average analyst estimate of 1.6 percent, according to FactSet.

Citi analyst Michael Rollins wrote that he viewed the results as a "check-the-box" quarter, "unlikely derailing the focus investors are placing on possible M&A scenarios for Sprint and the wireless category more broadly."

On a conference call with investors, Sprint Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said the increase in churn was driven by more customers whose contracts were up for renewal and higher fees for device leasing plans.

Asked how he viewed Sprint's position in the overall market, Claure said, "it would seem to make sense that over the long term, further consolidation among the smaller players may be necessary to compete with the big two."

Claure also elaborated on the company's plans to add 5,000 jobs in the United States as part of a previously disclosed pledge by SoftBank, saying the bulk of the additions would be sales agent positions. "We've had plans to do this for a while," he said.

Sprint's net loss narrowed to $479 million, or 12 cents per share, from $836 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected a loss of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose to $8.55 billion from $8.11 billion, beating the average estimate of $8.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sprint said it had reached $1.6 billion in cost reductions so far this fiscal year and expects further cost cuts in 2017.