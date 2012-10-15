Softbank to announce Sprint Nextel deal at 0800 GMT: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Corp plans to announce a deal to acquire control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp at a news conference at 0800 GMT, a source said on Monday.

Softbank’s takeover of Sprint in an expected $20 billion deal would be Japan’s biggest overseas buy, and would also give the U.S. firm ammunition to potentially acquire peers and build out its 4G network to compete better in a wireless market dominated by AT&T and Verizon.