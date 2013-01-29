FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Dept says examining Softbank, Sprint deal
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 29, 2013 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Justice Dept says examining Softbank, Sprint deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department urged the U.S. telecommunications regulator on Tuesday to “defer” action on its investigation of Japan’s Softbank Corp’s takeover of Sprint Nextel, according to an FCC filling.

Softbank and Sprint agreed last year that Softbank Corp would pay $20 billion for control of Sprint Nextel Corp, giving the Japanese firm entry into the U.S. market and Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. carrier, much-needed cash.

The Justice Department, along with the Department of Homeland Security, put a letter on the Federal Communications Commission’s docket that they were looking at the deal.

“We therefore request that the commission defer action until such time as the agencies notify the commission of the completion of their review,” the letter said.

The FCC had no comment on the letter.

The review was likely aimed at ensuring that Softbank would continue to work with U.S. law enforcement to create wire taps when there was a court order, said James Lewis, a cybersecurity expert with the Center for Strategic and International Affairs.

The DHS concern is likely focused on ensuring the security of critical infrastructure, he said.

He said there was minimal risk to the deal.

Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.