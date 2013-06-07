Sprint says retired admiral Mike Mullen to oversee security

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen speaks at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Mike Mullen, a retired admiral and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will join Sprint’s board and serve as the company’s security director if a deal with Japan’s SoftBank Corp closes, Sprint said on Friday.

As part of a U.S. government review of their proposed deal, Sprint and SoftBank signed a National Security Agreement that includes board oversight of security issues. Other companies that have had such arrangements have historically opted for former military officers as well.