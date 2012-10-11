FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint may issue new shares as part of Softbank deal: source
October 11, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Sprint may issue new shares as part of Softbank deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Softbank Corp (9984.T) could buy a roughly 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) through a combination of newly issued shares and a tender offer for existing shares, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The possibility of issuing new shares, which would dilute existing Sprint shareholders, is one of the options being discussed, said the source, requesting anonymity because details of these talks are not public.

Softbank is expected to take a stake that is currently expected to range between two-thirds to three-fourths of Sprint, the source said.

Although the talks are at an advanced stage, with an announcement expected in the next several days, the final structure has not yet been decided and could change, the source cautioned.

Sprint and Softbank could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Martinne Geller and Soyoung Kim in New York, Editing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

