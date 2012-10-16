FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Softbank, Sprint Nextel to pay up to $600 million if deal is terminated
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2012 / 12:17 AM / in 5 years

Softbank, Sprint Nextel to pay up to $600 million if deal is terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp or Softbank Corp would have to pay up to $600 million in termination fees, if either party pulls out of the $20.1 billion deal for the Japanese mobile operator to buy the U.S. wireless carrier.

Softbank said earlier on Monday that it will buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel, giving the company the American toehold it has long desired and Sprint the capital to expand its network and potentially buy peers.

Sprint may have to pay $600 million under certain circumstances, including if it agrees to a superior offer, while Softbank may be required to pay a similar amount if the deal falls through due to lack of financing, among other conditions.

Sprint is also liable to pay up to $75 million if its shareholders do not approve the deal.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.