Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market's shares double in debut
August 1, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market's shares double in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM.O), which is backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.24 billion.

Sprouts Farmers Market shares opened at $35 on the Nasdaq. The offering of 18.5 million shares was priced at $18 per share, well above the expected price range, raising $333 million.

Sprouts, a retailer of natural and organic food, operates more than 160 stores across the United States and sells everything from fresh fruit to homemade burgers.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities were the lead underwriters to the offering.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
