SPX posts lower quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates.