SPX quarterly profit reduced by deal costs

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit of 23 cents a share met average analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX -- whose peers include Pentair (PNR.N), the flow control business of Tyco International TYC.N, as well as Flowserve (FLS.N) and Xylem (XYL.N) -- said 2012 would be a transitional year as it integrates ClydeUnion, which greatly expanded its flow technology business.

Without the acquisition, the unit’s core sales rose 10 percent. SPX cited strong demand for components and systems used to make food and drinks, as well as sales to energy and industrial markets.