FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SPX profit misses Wall Street estimates
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

SPX profit misses Wall Street estimates

Nick Zieminski

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N reported a decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday amid weakness in European industrial markets.

The maker of equipment used in drinks and oil production, as well as cooling towers for power plants, earned a net $57.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $60.7 million, or $1.20 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings of $1.05 a share was 1 cent short Wall Street forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.25 billion, with all of the increase attributable to acquisitions. Demand from energy and food and beverage markets was up but industrial markets remained weak, especially in Europe, SPX said.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX said it expects to close the sale of its service solutions business in December, freeing up cash for paying down debt and a stock buyback.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.