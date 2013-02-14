FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPX Corp reports fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations
February 14, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

SPX Corp reports fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations, hurt by a non-cash impairment charge, but revenue rose 14 percent.

The company, which makes products ranging from equipment used in food and beverage production to electrical transformers, reported a loss of $3.62 per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended December, compared with a profit of $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.44 billion.

Reporting By Bijoy Koyitty; Editing by Joyjeet Das

