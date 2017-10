The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

(Reuters) - Dutch sports car maker Spyker on Friday said it had extended the deadline for General Motors (GM.N) to respond to its lawsuit seeking more than $3 billion in damages, giving it until September 28.

Spyker is suing General Motors on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

GM has said the lawsuit was “without merit”.