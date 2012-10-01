FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saab owner Spyker to oppose GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit
#Business News
October 1, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

Saab owner Spyker to oppose GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch sportscar maker Spyker NV SPYKR.AS, which is suing General Motors Co (GM.N) for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it will oppose the U.S. automaker’s motion to dismiss the case.

GM on Friday dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

“Spyker and Saab Automobile shall oppose the said Motion to Dismiss on November 9th, 2012, assuming the Court grants an extension to which GM has agreed,” Spyker said in a statement.

Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Louise Heavens

