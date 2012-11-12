FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saab owner Spyker opposes GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit
November 12, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

Saab owner Spyker opposes GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch sports car maker Spyker NV SPYKR.AS, which is suing General Motors Co (GM.N) for $3 billion on behalf of its Swedish subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it has opposed the U.S. automaker’s motion to dismiss the case.

In September, GM dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

Spyker filed its arguments to the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan last Friday, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

