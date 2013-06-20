FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saab parent to appeal dismissal of $3 billion lawsuit vs GM
June 20, 2013 / 3:07 PM / in 4 years

Saab parent to appeal dismissal of $3 billion lawsuit vs GM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

DETROIT (Reuters) - Dutch sports car maker Spyker NV SPYKR.AS said on Thursday it will appeal a U.S. judge’s decision to dismiss its $3 billion lawsuit accusing General Motors Co (GM.N) of trying to bankrupt Swedish automaker Saab.

Spyker, which now owns Saab, said in a statement posted on the company’s website that it would appeal the decision following a “careful review” of the court’s opinion. No further details were disclosed and Spyker Chief Executive Victor Muller was not immediately available to comment.

U.S. District Court Judge Gershwin Drain said on June 10, in tossing the lawsuit, that GM had a contractual right to approve or disapprove the proposed sale of Saab to China’s Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co.

Saab, one of Sweden’s best-known brands, stopped production in May 2011 when it could no longer pay suppliers and employees. It went bust in December 2011, less than two years after GM sold it to Spyker.

Spyker sued GM in August 2012, seeking damages and accusing GM of trying to scuttle the deal with Zhejiang and eliminate a potential rival in the growing Chinese market.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

