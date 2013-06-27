FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payment provider Square scraps gift card service
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 4 years

Payment provider Square scraps gift card service

Alistair Barr

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Payment start-up Square Inc scrapped its gift card service less than a year after it launched the effort.

“Square gift cards were a fun way to send gifts from local businesses to anyone over the holiday season,” a Square spokesman said on Thursday. “They are no longer available for purchase.”

Square, which competes against eBay Inc’s (EBAY.O) PayPal division, launched the service in December, offering gift cards useable at businesses that accepted the company’s Square Wallet mobile payment application.

Square, headed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, makes a credit card reader that slots into smartphones and helps small merchants accept plastic more easily. The company has expanded into other areas of mobile payments, with mixed success.

The gift card service “wasn’t a very well thought-out experience,” said Rocky Agrawal, payment and commerce analyst at reDesign Mobile. Agrawal said he tested the gift cards at several merchants and at least half of the businesses did not know how to redeem them.

Square may also have had trouble dealing with different state laws covering gift cards. In California, if a consumer has a balance of less than $10 on a gift card, merchants are required to refund that value in cash, according to Agrawal.

“Merchants didn’t know anything about that when I asked them,” he said.

Square is a close strategic partner of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), which has also invested in the start-up.

Agrawal said that when he tried to get refunds on Square gift cards at Starbucks shops in California, staff knew about the rules but had no way to give him cash for the value on the cards.

Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.