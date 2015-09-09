FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile payments company Square may hold IPO in fourth quarter: Bloomberg
#Technology News
September 9, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Mobile payments company Square may hold IPO in fourth quarter: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mobile payments company Square Inc may file for an initial public offering by the fourth quarter of this year, although the timing depends on market conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc and its current chief executive, has assured investors and key employees that he will also remain Square's chief executive, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1UHYXyh)

At this point, the timing of Square’s IPO is more contingent on market conditions than on whether Dorsey remains its CEO, Bloomberg said.

Square Inc declined to comment.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
