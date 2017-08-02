FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 minutes ago
Square revenue beats estimates on higher transactions
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Fintech
August 2, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 21 minutes ago

Square revenue beats estimates on higher transactions

2 Min Read

File photo: Jack Dorsey (L), CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, hugs Jim McKelvey co-founder of Square on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the IPO of Square Inc., in New York November 19, 2015.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a better-than-expected 26 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as customers processed more transactions through its technology.

The company, which also raised the low end its full-year revenue forecast, said gross payment volume - the total dollar amount of all card payments processed by sellers - jumped 33 percent to $16.4 billion in the second quarter.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company rose 1.5 percent to $26.82 in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Square facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any cellphone into a payment terminal.

Square raised the low end of its full-year revenue guidance to $2.14 billion from $2.12 billion, keeping the top end unchanged at $2.16 billion.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015.Lucas Jackson/Files

The company, which made its foray into the UK in March, said transaction revenue rose 32 percent to $482.07 million, while subscription and services-based revenue almost doubled to $59.15 million in the quarter.

Net loss narrowed to $15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $27.35 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $551.51 million from $364.86 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $536.27 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Square have risen 94 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.