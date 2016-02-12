Visa discloses 9.99 percent stake in Dorsey-led Square

Signage for Square Inc. covers the front of the New York Stock Exchange celebrating the company's IPO November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world’s largest payments network operator, disclosed a 9.99 percent holding of Class A shares in mobile payment firm Square Inc (SQ.N).

The stake in the company, run by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) CEO Jack Dorsey, was revealed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Billionaire investor Leonard Blavatnik disclosed in November an 11.4 percent passive stake in Square, which went public earlier that month.

(This version of the story corrects that Visa stake is in Class A shares in first paragraph.)