HP Vice President Martin Hess joins SQW Group's board

(Reuters) - SQW Group Ltd, the parent company of SQW and Oxford Innovation, said it appointed Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) (HPQ.N) Vice President Martin Hess as non-executive director, effective immediately.

Hess joins Ian Laing, Michael Lyons, Roger Quince, Malcolm Hay and Chris Green on the board, the financial services provider said in a statement.

Hess is HP’s vice president responsible for the growth of its enterprise services business in UK and Ireland.