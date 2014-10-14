FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

HP Vice President Martin Hess joins SQW Group's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SQW Group Ltd, the parent company of SQW and Oxford Innovation, said it appointed Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) (HPQ.N) Vice President Martin Hess as non-executive director, effective immediately.

Hess joins Ian Laing, Michael Lyons, Roger Quince, Malcolm Hay and Chris Green on the board, the financial services provider said in a statement.

Hess is HP’s vice president responsible for the growth of its enterprise services business in UK and Ireland.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore

