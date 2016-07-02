Sri Lanka appoints ex-central banker Coomaraswamy as new c.bank chief

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed former central banker Indrajith Coomaraswamy as the new central bank chief, moving to quell uncertainty after the previous governor declined to seek reappointment.

The appointment was delayed after some disagreement between Sirisena, who has the power to appoint a governor and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"After consulting all parties relevant, I appointed Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy to head the Central Bank of Sri Lanka," President Sirisena said in a message posted on his twitter feed on Saturday.

The 66-year old Coomaraswamy, a senior economist, was a former director of economic affairs at the Commonwealth Secretariat. In a text message, the government information department said the new governor will assume office on Monday.

Analysts said Coomaraswamy, who is well regarded locally and internationally, should bring in some welcome certainty to the conduct of monetary policy and other vital functions of the central bank following the relatively brief and controversial tenure of the previous governor.

"With this appointment, all the uncertainties which prevailed during the past few months over the previous governor's issue will be sorted out," said Danushka Samarasinghe, an economist and research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

The incoming governor faces stiff challenge, including stabilizing a faltering rupee, averting a balance of payments and debt crisis and boosting a sluggish economy.

Arjuna Mahendran, the former central bank chief since January 2015, ended his term on Thursday amid a corruption investigation that embroiled his son-in-law in a bond scam.

Mahendran, who replaced Ajith Nivard Cabraal following a change of government, denied any wrongdoing, but the accusations had perturbed markets. He did not respond to telephone calls from Reuters.

The central bank is known to frequently intervene in the market to arrest sharp movements in the rupee currency, and the vacancy created after Mahendran declined reappointment raised concerns over a potential leadership vacuum.

The coalition government of Sirisena's center-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Wickremesinghe's center-right United Nation Party (UNP) had disagreed over the choice of Mahendran's replacement, leading to a delay in announcing the new governor, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Coomaraswamy said he will consult government and central bank officials before making any comment on operational and policy matters at the central bank.

"I am unable to comment on anything at the moment. I will have to meet the government leaders and central bank officials to put my head together before any comments," he told Reuters over the phone.

Coomaraswamy worked at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka since 1973, serving in the economic research, statistics and bank supervision divisions as a staff officer until 1989, before moving to the Commonwealth Secretariat.