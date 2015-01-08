Sri Lanka opposition candidate takes early lead in presidential vote

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan opposition’s challenger for the presidency took a strong lead over incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa in early results announced from the vote count after Thursday’s election.

The Department of Elections said that results from 11 of the country’s 160 polling divisions plus a large number of postal votes gave Mithripala Sirisena a lead of 56.5 percent against 42 percent for Rajapaksa, who is seeking a third term as president.