FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka opposition candidate takes early lead in presidential vote
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka opposition candidate takes early lead in presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan opposition’s challenger for the presidency took a strong lead over incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa in early results announced from the vote count after Thursday’s election.

The Department of Elections said that results from 11 of the country’s 160 polling divisions plus a large number of postal votes gave Mithripala Sirisena a lead of 56.5 percent against 42 percent for Rajapaksa, who is seeking a third term as president.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.