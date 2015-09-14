Sri Lanka outlines justice, reparations plan for war victims

GENEVA (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s new government said on Monday it was setting up mechanisms to provide justice and reparations to victims of human rights violations committed during the island’s long civil war.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera outlined the steps hours after the United Nations announced it would release a long-delayed report on Wednesday on war crimes committed the conflict that will demand perpetrators face justice.

Samaraweera told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva that the government planned independent, credible and empowered mechanisms. “We realize how important this is to prevent impunity not only for violations of human rights but for corruption and other crimes,” he said.