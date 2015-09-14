FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka outlines justice, reparations plan for war victims
September 14, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka outlines justice, reparations plan for war victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s new government said on Monday it was setting up mechanisms to provide justice and reparations to victims of human rights violations committed during the island’s long civil war.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera outlined the steps hours after the United Nations announced it would release a long-delayed report on Wednesday on war crimes committed the conflict that will demand perpetrators face justice.

Samaraweera told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva that the government planned independent, credible and empowered mechanisms. “We realize how important this is to prevent impunity not only for violations of human rights but for corruption and other crimes,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

