FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan security forces must face 'reckoning' for war crimes: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan security forces must face 'reckoning' for war crimes: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official said on Wednesday that security forces in Sri Lanka should know there must be a “reckoning” with the past and criminal accountability for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the long civil war.

Sri Lankan government forces and Tamil Tiger rebels “most likely” committed war crimes including mass killings of civilians that should be prosecuted by a special court with international judges, the United Nations said in a report issued earlier on Wednesday.

“We hope, in this process of national soul-searching that will take place, that the security services will understand there must be a reckoning with the past and there must be accountability,” Zeid Ra‘ad Al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.