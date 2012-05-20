Factbox: Sri Lanka's jailed ex-army chief Sarath Fonseka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s President Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered the early release from jail of his wartime ally turned political rival Sarath Fonseka, a former general who led the army to victory over the Tamil Tiger rebels in a bloody 25 year civil conflict.

Fonseka was arrested by soldiers two weeks after a failed presidential bid against Rajapaksa in 2010 and sentenced to up to 5-1/2 years of jail time on two separate charges. The United States says Fonseka is a political prisoner and has repeatedly demanded he be freed.

Here are some key facts about the warrior lionised as a national hero, but questioned over his own record on human rights:

- In April 2006, a female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber infiltrated army headquarters on the pretext of going to a maternity clinic. She blew herself up next to Fonseka’s car and nearly killed him. Fonseka was flown overseas for treatment and returned to his desk just three months later. Within days, he had launched the offensive that would totally destroy the Tigers and kill its leadership in less than three years.

- Fonseka, 61, is a career military officer who entered the army in 1970 and served as army commander from 2005-2009. During that time, he led the campaign to crush the Tamil Tigers with a mix of outright firepower and counterinsurgency tactics focusing on special forces “deep penetration” units to attack the Tigers.

- He was twice wounded in combat as an infantry officer and in 1993 led the “Midnight Express” operation to rescue hundreds of soldiers trapped by the Tigers inside Jaffna Fort. Around that time, he also served alongside the president’s brother Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is widely credited with modernising Sri Lanka’s armed forces and engineering the plan to wipe out the Tigers.

- After the war, Fonseka became the first and only serving officer to be promoted to the rank of four-star general. Rajapaksa later appointed him to the newly created position of chief of defense staff. Fonseka quit in November, complaining the job was designed to sideline him. He also complained that Rajapaksa wrongly suspected him of a coup plot and was taking too much credit for the war victory.

- Fonseka lost to his former commander-in-chief in the 2010 presidential election and two weeks later was cornered in a Colombo hotel by soldiers he used to command and arrested by the military. He was sentenced to a 30-month term after a court-martial convicted him of misappropriation in September 2011. Another court-martial stripped him of his rank and retirement benefits for engaging in politics while in uniform.

In November, a civil court sentenced him for another 3-year term for falsely stating the country’s defense secretary ordered that surrendering separatist Tamil fighters be killed in the last days of a 25-year civil war.

- Fonseka is a U.S. green card holder, which entitles him to permanent resident status in the United States. He has two daughters who attend university in Oklahoma. That status could be in jeopardy, given allegations of war crimes at the end of the war. Fonseka as army commander could be implicated, under the principle of command responsibility, if war crimes charges are brought in any international forum over the thousands of civilian deaths at the end of the war.