Enormous blue star sapphire found in Sri Lanka

Colombo - A blue star sapphire, said to be the world’s largest of its kind, has been discovered in Sri Lanka.

According to the gem’s current owner, gemologists from Sri Lanka’s Gemological Institute of Colombo say that what is believed to be the world’s largest blue star sapphire has been certified as weighing 1404.49 carats.

“Everybody talks about carats but are not familiar with the weights. One gram is equal to five carats. So, my stone will be about 281 grams,” the owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The businessman, who bought the stone last year from a gem merchant who owns mines in Sri Lanka’s southern city of Ratnapura, said the gem could sell for up to $175m at auction.