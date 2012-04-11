FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka issues tsunami warning after Indonesia quake
April 11, 2012 / 9:38 AM / 6 years ago

Sri Lanka issues tsunami warning after Indonesia quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department issued a tsunami warning on Wednesday following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake near Banda Aceh in Indonesia.

Tremors were felt in several parts of the island nation and many people were seen evacuating offices near the World Trade Centre in Colombo.

“There is a threat of tsunami due to the earthquake in Indonesia. We ask all people in the coastal area to move to safer areas,” a Meteorological Department official.

For more news on the earthquake and tsunami warnings around the Indian Ocean, see

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill

