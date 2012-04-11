FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka lifts tsunami warning
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2012 / 1:27 PM / in 6 years

Sri Lanka lifts tsunami warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sri Lankans leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department lifted a tsunami warning on Wednesday almost four hours after issuing it following an 8.6 magnitude earthquake off Indonesia and a number of aftershocks.

“We have lifted the warning. People now can go back to their homes. But we are still advising not to go to sea as there has been some high tides in some areas washing away some boats,” S.R. Jayasekera, a deputy director of the Meteorological Department told Reuters.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.