Swedish steelmaker SSAB sees stable deliveries in next quarter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Niche steelmaker SSAB forecast stable deliveries in the months ahead after growing demand in North America and a lumbering recovery from low levels in Europe helped it to rack up its second straight quarter in the black.

Sweden’s SSAB said it expected third-quarter shipment volumes to be at about the same level as in the preceding three months as a continued upturn in North America offset a seasonal slowdown in Europe and lingering weakness in Asia.

Steelmakers such as SSAB, which specializes in high-strength steels, have been squeezed by weak European demand in recent years amid widespread over capacity in the industry.

Steel consumption in the region fell by about 4 percent last year to stand at only two thirds of its 2007 peak but has lately shown signs of recovery while demand and prices in North America have picked up in recent quarters.

“We expect our North American operations to continue to develop positively during the second half of 2014, driven by an improved market and positive effects of previous price increases,” SSAB said in a statement.

The company said it expects demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to be stable in the second half, though it flagged continued uncertainty in Russia and Turkey, and forecast flat or slightly softer steel prices in the region.

SSAB, in the process of buying Finnish peer Rautaruukki, said second-quarter operating earnings rose to 260 million Swedish crowns ($38 million) from a year-ago loss of 115 million crowns and compared with a mean forecast of 291 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The quarter was the group’s second straight in the black after running losses in the preceding six.

SSAB said late on Tuesday that its all-share bid for Rautaruukki had won more than 90 percent acceptance by shareholders in the Finnish company, meaning that it could now move to complete a deal that has been discussed on and off for decades.