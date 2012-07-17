Carlyle to sell 7 million of its SS&C stock

(Reuters) - The Carlyle Group is selling 7 million shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC.O), the U.S. financial software provider said.

Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle held a 36.5 percent stake in SS&C Technologies, according to an April 23 regulatory filing.

Upon completion of the offering, which is expected to close on July 23, Carlyle will own an about 27.37 percent stake in SS&C Technologies.

Citigroup is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

Shares of SS&C Technologies were down 5 percent at $24.69 after the bell. They closed at $25.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.