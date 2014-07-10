Upper Crust owner prices London listing at low end of range

LONDON (Reuters) - Takeaway food and coffee company SSP Group [EQTPRG.UL] has set the offer price for its listing of shares on the London Stock Exchange at 210 pence apiece, at the low end of the anticipated price range, the company said on Thursday.

SSP, which owns the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza brands, said it will raise 482 million pounds ($820.2 million) in a flotation that will give the company a stock market value of 997 million. Conditional dealings in the shares begin on Thursday.

The group’s advisors had narrowed the price range to between 210p and 230p, from between 200p and 240p set at the start of the flotation.

SSP Chief Executive Kate Swann, a former chief executive of WH Smith, said the listing had attracted support from a broad range of investors.

“It is a strong endorsement of SSP’s strategy, and of the potential for future growth that we see for our business,” she said in a statement.

EQT, a Swedish private equity firm, bought SSP from Compass Group in 2006 for around 1.2 billion pounds.

The company is looking to grow its presence within airport and railway stations, with a particular focus on the United States, the Middle East and China.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators, sponsors and bookrunners for the issue. BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies are also joint bookrunners. Nomura and Shore Capital are co-lead managers. Lazard acted as financial advisor.

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)