EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) bid for peer St Jude Medical Inc (STJ.N), a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Abbott announced the $25 billion St Jude deal in April to expand its heart device business and help it compete against larger rivals Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) and Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N).

The companies offered concessions to address the European Commission's concerns on Oct. 31 but did not disclose details.

However, two weeks before that, they announced the sale of some of their medical devices worth about $1.12 billion to Japanese company Terumo Corp (4543.T), saying that the move was part of their deal.

The all-cash transaction included St. Jude Medical's Angio-Seal and Femoseal vascular closure products and Abbott's Vado Steerable Sheath.

A Commission spokesman declined to comment. The EU competition enforcer is due to decide on the deal by Nov. 23. Abbott had no immediate comment. St Jude was not immediately available for comment.

Abbott shares were trading 1.2 percent higher at $39.67 while St Jude added gains after the Reuters story and was 1.6 percent up at $79.71 in early trading.

Mergers in the sector have underscored the pressure felt by medical equipment makers to scale up and offer a wider range of products to hospital customers.

