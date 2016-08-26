The ticker and trading information for St. Jude Medical is displayed where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Medical device manufacturer St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ.N) said on Friday that a report by short-selling firm Muddy Waters and a cyber-security researcher alleging its heart devices were riddled with bugs was "false and misleading."

The report, which caused St Jude shares to decline after its release on Thursday, alleged there were significant security bugs in the company's Merlin@home device for monitoring implanted heart devices.

St. Jude initially responded on Thursday with a terse statement from its chief technology officer, Phil Ebeling, who said "the allegations are absolutely untrue." But he did not provide specific examples of errors.

St. Jude on Friday issued a longer analysis, saying the majority of the observations in the report applied to older versions of its Merlin@home devices, which had not been patched with security upgrades that the company automatically pushes out to customers.

"We want to reassure our patients that our systems meet the highest international security requirements, as required by regulatory authorities and international standards organizations," St Jude said.

Muddy Waters founder Carson Block and MedSec executives could not be reached for comment, but Block told CNBC cable television network: "If the deal were to break, I think that we could be $55 or lower," implying a drop of more than 27 percent from St. Jude's current share price.

A spokeswoman for Muddy Waters said he had no immediate response to St Jude's claim that the testing was done on older versions of its devices with unpatched software.

He said his only comment was that "We continue to stand by the report and are pleased the company has actually decided to respond to the allegations."

St Jude shares were little changed at $77.80 after the company released its statement following a halt in trading. Earlier they had traded as low as $75.34 in heavy trade.

Block said on Thursday he decided to short the stock after MedSec approached Muddy Waters about three months ago with results of research it had conducted into its medical device security.

The two struck a deal under which Block agreed to hire the cyber security firm as a consultant, pay it a licensing fee for the research and a percentage of any profits from the investment, Block said.

In its rebuttal on Friday, St Jude said the researchers used a "flawed test methodology on outdated software," demonstrating "lack of understanding of medical device technology."

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)