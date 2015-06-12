FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves St. Jude's brain implant for Parkinson's disease
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 12, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves St. Jude's brain implant for Parkinson's disease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved a brain implant from St. Jude Medical Inc that helps reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, a neurological disorder that causes rhythmic shaking.

The device, Brio Neurostimulation System, is an implantable small generator that delivers low intensity electrical pulses to target areas in the brain. (1.usa.gov/1Bc5ptq)

The device can be used when medication alone may not provide adequate relief from symptoms such as walking difficulties, balance problems, and tremors associated with the two movement disorders, the FDA said on Friday.

There are no cures for Parkinson’s disease or essential tremor, and thus finding better ways to manage symptoms is essential for patients.

The implant is the second device approved for the indication after Medtronic Plc’s Activa Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy System.

About 50,000 Americans are affected by Parkinson’s each year, according to the National Institutes of Health.

St. Jude’s shares closed at $74.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.