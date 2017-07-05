U.S. denim retailer True Religion files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. denim retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.
FRANKFURT Private equity companies Advent and Permira are considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada, WirschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.
Advent and Permira were earlier this year beaten out by rival bidders Bain and Cinven, whose offer for Stada later failed to reach the required minimum acceptance level. Bain and Cinven are currently mulling making another bid.
Sources told Reuters last month that Advent and Permira remained interested in Stada, but were not expected to take immediate action to put together a new bid. Instead, they would wait to see whether Bain and Cinven launch a second attempt, they said.
Their stance has not changed in the meanwhile, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Advent and Permira declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)
SANTIAGO/HONG KONG Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital is looking to buy a substantial holding in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), one of the world's biggest lithium producers, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.