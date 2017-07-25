FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada boards recommend that shareholders accept sweetened bid
July 25, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 2 hours ago

Stada boards recommend that shareholders accept sweetened bid

1 Min Read

File Photo: The logo of the pharmaceutical company Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at its headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2012.Alex Domanski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Stada's (STAGn.DE) management board and supervisory board are recommending that shareholders accept a sweetened takeover offer for the German generic drugmaker from buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, Stada said on Tuesday.

"With the increased offer price, we have achieved an attractive premium for our shareholders", Chairman Ferdinand Oetker said in a statement.

After their previous 5.3 billion euro ($6.2 billion) bid fell through, Bain and Cinven this month launched a new offer that is 25 cents per share higher, at 66.25 euros, and requires a smaller percentage of shares to be tendered.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

