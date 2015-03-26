FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada agrees oncology deal with Indian Hetero Drugs
#Health News
March 26, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Stada agrees oncology deal with Indian Hetero Drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada struck an alliance with family-owned Hetero Drugs Ltd of India to gain access to active ingredients for cancer drugs, Stada said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement in principle, with details yet to be hammered out, Stada will get exclusive marketing rights in Europe for generic oncology drugs developed and produced by Hetero. Stada will also get a sub-license in further regions outside India and the United States.

The alliance covers cancer drugs that will lose patent protection between 2016 and 2020 and Stada will decide at a later stage whether Hetero compounds will also go its existing oncology drugs, Stada Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff said at a press conference.

Financial terms were not provided.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
