FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shareholders' advisory firm ISS urges ousting of Stada's chairman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 14, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Shareholders' advisory firm ISS urges ousting of Stada's chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is advising shareholders at German generic drugmaker Stada to vote to remove chairman Martin Abend at the company's annual meeting this month, according to an ISS document seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The advice gives support to dissident shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which holds about 7 percent of Stada through shares and options and has been campaigning for months for the replacement of Abend and appointment of four of its own nominees to boost industry expertise on the supervisory board.

ISS also advises that shareholders vote against Stada management's proposed appointments of Birgit Kudlek and Gunnar Riemann to the supervisory board.

The management, including new chief executive Matthias Wiedenfels who took the helm in June after his predecessor took sick leave, wants Abend and his deputy Carl-Ferdinand Oetker to stay in their roles.

While AOC wants both men out, ISS is recommending Oetker stays, according to the document.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.