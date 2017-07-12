FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada says activist investor Elliott builds 8.7 percent stake
July 12, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 3 hours ago

Stada says activist investor Elliott builds 8.7 percent stake

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott has built an 8.7 percent stake in Stada, the generic drugmaker which has backed a takeover offer from buyout groups Bain and Cinven said on Wednesday.

Elliott declined to comment its intentions.

According to people close to the matter the investor has not yet signaled to Bain and Cinven whether it will tender its shares.

The private equity firms announced a sweetened bid on Monday, after their prior offer fell through.

Stada said that Elliott founder Paul Singer had 6.71 percent of Stada plus 1.98 percent in options as of July 4.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Edward Taylor

