Stada rises on market talk of bid by Teva
#Global Markets
February 4, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Stada rises on market talk of bid by Teva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (STAGn.DE) rose as much as 4 percent as traders pointed to market talk that larger rival Teva (TEVA.TA) could make an offer at 42 euros ($56.78) per share.

The shares were up 1.6 percent at 35.51 euros at 1421 GMT on Tuesday, more than two hours ahead of the market close, with trading volumes at more than twice the one-day average over the past three months.

Stada and Teva declined to comment.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Ludwig Burger, Frank Siebelt and Tova Cohen; Editing by Maria Sheahan

