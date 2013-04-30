Factbox: 'Kinky Boots' tops 2013 Tony Award nominations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The musical “Kinky Boots” led the Tony Award nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, followed closely by British import “Matilda” with 12.

Following are leading nominees for Broadway’s highest honors, which will be awarded on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Best musical:

“Bring It On: The Musical”

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”

“Kinky Boots”

“Matilda The Musical”

Best play:

“The Assembled Parties” by Richard Greenberg

“Lucky Guy” by Nora Ephron

“The Testament of Mary” by Colm Tóibín

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang

Best revival of a play:

“Golden Boy”

“Orphans”

“The Trip to Bountiful”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Best revival of a musical:

“Annie”

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

“Pippin”

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Best performance by an actor in leading role in a play:

Tom Hanks, “Lucky Guy”

Nathan Lane, “The Nance”

Tracy Letts, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

David Hyde Pierce, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

Tom Sturridge, “Orphans”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play:

Laurie Metcalf, “The Other Place”

Amy Morton, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Kristine Nielsen, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

Holland Taylor, “Ann”

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical:

Bertie Carvel, “Matilda the Musical”

Santino Fontana, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Rob McClure, “Chaplin”

Billy Porter, “Kinky Boots”

Stark Sands, “Kinky Boots”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical:

Stephanie J. Block, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

Carolee Carmello, “Scandalous”

Valisia LeKae, “Motown the Musical”

Patina Miller, “Pippin”

Laura Osnes, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Top nominated show:

“Kinky Boots” 13 nominations

“Matilda the Musical” 12 nominations

“Pippin” 10 nominations

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” 9 nominations

“Golden Boy” 8 nominations

“Lucky Guy” 6 nominations

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” 6 nominations