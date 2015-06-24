FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stagecoach meets expectations with full-year profit rise
June 24, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Stagecoach meets expectations with full-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport operator Stagecoach reported a rise in full-year profit on Wednesday with the firm saying it hoped to build on its performance, having already had a “satisfactory” start to 2015-16.

The company, which operates bus and rail services in Britain, posted full-year pretax profit of 185.0 million pounds ($291.3 million) in the 12 months to the end of April, 2.4 percent higher than last year.

The firm, which also runs services in North America and Europe, was expected to post profit of 182.1 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

