Stallergenes proposes merger proposal with U.S. partner
March 3, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Stallergenes proposes merger proposal with U.S. partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Stallergenes’ GENP.PA controlling shareholder proposed merging the French pharmaceuticals group’s operations with its U.S. partner Greer to create a specialist in allergy immunotherapy with combined sales of 330 million euros ($368.78 million).

Ares Life Sciences, based in the Channel island of Jersey, controls Stallergenes through a 77.3 percent stake and owns Greer.

“Ares Life Sciences’ proposal gives us a tremendous opportunity to reinforce our relationship with Greer,” said Stallergenes Chief Executive Christian Chavy said. The board has agreed to review the deal.

Under the terms of the transaction, Stallergenes shareholders would receive, through a cross-border merger, one share of Ares Allergy Holding, the British unit of Ares Life Sciences, for each share of Stallergenes, reflecting a value ratio of 1.5 Stallergenes to Greer.

Stallergenes, which published improved annual sales and profits on Tuesday, would have a weight of 60 percent in the combined entity and Greer would represent 40 percent.

Following the proposed transaction, Ares Life Sciences would hold about 86 percent of the shares of Ares Allergy Holding.

Stallergenes said that admission to listing of the Ares Allergy Holding shares in Paris would be requested, with the delisting of Stallergenes shares occurring simultaneously.

Ares Life Sciences describes itself on its website as a life science investment partnership founded in 2008 with the backing of the Bertarelli family.

Stallergenes shares, up 18 percent since Jan.1, closed barely changed at 58.1 euros valuing the French company at 805.1 million euros.

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Susan Thomas

