FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
About 11 Standard Chartered's Hong Kong-based private bankers to leave
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 28, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 5 months ago

About 11 Standard Chartered's Hong Kong-based private bankers to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passersby walk in front of the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, in this January 8, 2015 file photo.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - About 11 Hong Kong-based bankers from Standard Chartered Plc's (STAN.L) (2888.HK) private banking unit, including one managing director, are leaving the bank, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Tuesday.

Teresa Lee, managing director of Standard Chartered private banking in Hong Kong, and about 10 relationship managers on her team were leaving, the spokeswoman said, after Asian Private Banker first reported the development.

The spokeswoman for Standard Chartered did not elaborate on the matter. But a source with knowledge of the move said that those who were leaving the bank were part of the bank's Greater China private banking team.

Lee could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.