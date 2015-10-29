FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered mulls raising at least $4 billion: Bloomberg
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered mulls raising at least $4 billion: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passersby walk in front of the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc has held talks with bankers on raising at least $4 billion as UK regulators tighten scrutiny on lenders with exposure to emerging markets in a second round of stress tests, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

While the bank has discussed the option of raising capital, it has not made a final decision on whether to proceed with a share sale, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the plan. (bloom.bg/1LEu1wU)

Standard Chartered said in August it would raise capital from investors if needed.

Stress tests are designed to check if banks have enough reserves to cope with any financial shock without impacting day-to-day business or having to call on taxpayers for help.

Bloomberg said the bank may need to raise as much as $8 billion to plug a gap in funding.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru

