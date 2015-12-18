FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's DBS says no basis of CLSA report it could buy Standard Chartered
December 18, 2015

Singapore's DBS says no basis of CLSA report it could buy Standard Chartered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) said on Friday there was no basis to a report by securities brokerage CLSA that the Singaporean bank could buy Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L).

“There is no basis to the report, and it is not on our agenda,” a DBS spokeswoman said in a statement.

British bank Standard Chartered could be acquired by a white knight as its recovery could prove to be “challenging” and DBS would be the most likely buyer, CLSA said in a note to clients dated Dec. 17.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd [TEM.UL] is the biggest shareholder in both Standard Chartered and DBS.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar

