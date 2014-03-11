FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered takes $57 million stake in Copperbelt Energy
March 11, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Chartered takes $57 million stake in Copperbelt Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong in this October 13, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s (STAN.L) private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia’s Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CECZ.LZ) for $57 million, its first investment in the growing African power industry.

The bank will take 25.8 percent of the Lusaka-listed power supplier by acquiring a stake in parent company Zambian Energy Corporation, Standard Chartered and Copperbelt said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Copperbelt, which supplies power to mines in Africa’s largest copper producer, has recently acquired stakes in a power company and power plant in Nigeria.

A lack of power is a serious hurdle for many sub-Saharan economies, even as they benefit from rising incomes and investment from China.

London-based Standard Chartered has been ramping up its private equity investments in Africa.

In January Standard Chartered said it had bought 13 percent in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises CHOPP.BT, a deal that was likely worth around $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
