FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered adds three advisors to financial crime risk panel
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered adds three advisors to financial crime risk panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the head office of Standard Chartered bank in the City of London February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) named a former president of Interpol and two other people as external advisors to its financial crime risk committee on Monday.

Standard Chartered said joining the board committee would be Boon Hui Khoo, former president of Interpol and senior deputy secretary in Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs; Frances Townsend, former assistant to the U.S. President for homeland security and counterterrorism; and Lazaro Campos, former chief executive officer of the society for payments body Swift.

It said the appointments were for two-year terms and more advisors could be added. Standard Chartered formed the committee in December as part of its attempt to fight financial crime and improve compliance.

Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.