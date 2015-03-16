Standard Chartered adds three advisors to financial crime risk panel

A man walks past the head office of Standard Chartered bank in the City of London February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) named a former president of Interpol and two other people as external advisors to its financial crime risk committee on Monday.

Standard Chartered said joining the board committee would be Boon Hui Khoo, former president of Interpol and senior deputy secretary in Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs; Frances Townsend, former assistant to the U.S. President for homeland security and counterterrorism; and Lazaro Campos, former chief executive officer of the society for payments body Swift.

It said the appointments were for two-year terms and more advisors could be added. Standard Chartered formed the committee in December as part of its attempt to fight financial crime and improve compliance.