StanChart hires new cyber security chief from Symantec

A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has hired former Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) executive Cheri McGuire to be its new chief information security officer, the bank said on Wednesday, as lenders globally step up efforts to combat threats to cyber security.

McGuire will be responsible for the bank’s information and cyber security governance, and will report to the group’s chief information officer Michael Gorriz.

Global regulators in March proposed stricter rules on how banks calculate the amount of capital they need to cover risks to operations from cyber attacks amid mounting concerns about banks’ vulnerability to hacking.

Hackers earlier this year rattled the banking industry by stealing $81 million from a Bangladesh central bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in a theft that targeted the SWIFT global money transfer system.

McGuire joins from Mountain View, California-based cyber security firm Symantec, best known for its Norton antivirus software. She replaces the bank’s interim head of information security Andy Wicks.